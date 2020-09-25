Hot weekend weather prompts Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay

The forecast for the first weekend of fall features a robust warming trend and increasing fire danger. We are tracking another round of northerly winds that are linked to a Red Flag Warning.

The Saturday forecast features mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The beaches will warm into the mild 70s. Neighborhoods around the Bay Area will approach the mid 80s. The inland hot spots will hit the 90-degree mark. While Saturday is warmer, the real warming moves during the latter half of the weekend.

The dry, offshore winds develop Sunday and will boost temperatures across the entire Bay Area. The inland hot spots could be flirting with the century mark. Temperatures should peak Monday, when the beaches will be fog free and temperatures will warm into the 80s.

A look at the weekend forecast.

While temperatures should soar Sunday and Monday, we are not expecting a repeat of the Labor Day weekend heat wave. Comparing the two events, temperatures should fall short by about 10 to 12 degrees this weekend.

The developing offshore flow—think of a big hair dryer that is blowing hot, dry air from land to sea—will be the biggest concern that will boost fire danger. The winds will accelerate late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The winds have prompted another round of potential Pacific Gas and Electric Public Safety Power Shutoffs. There are some small clusters showing up in northern Napa County that could affect as many as 200 customers with a power shutoff this weekend.

Check the PG&E Emergency Site - Outage Map for PSPS information.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Hills, East Bay Hills, and East Bay Valleys from 9 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday. Gusts could range between 35 – 45 mph, highest peaks at around 50 mph. Based on forecast guidance, the strongest winds should move in Sunday.

The wind will usher in very dry air. Humidity could drop to 10% Sunday. Any fire that starts could spread rapidly in the hot and dry environment. The hillsides are dry and ready to burn. Please be extra cautious and vigilant when heading outdoors this weekend.

You can also now monitor air quality conditions with KTVU's California Air Quality Map.

COOLING CENTERS:

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara Senior Center at 1303 Fremont St. Sunday, Sept. 27, and Monday, Sept. 28, from 2-8 p.m.

Contra Costa County

EHSD Office at 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

Open Monday through Thursday, September 28 through October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street, Antioch, (925) 776-3050. Open Saturday, September 26 - Wednesday, September 30 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood, (925) 516-5444 (call for hours)

Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, (925) 671-3320. Open Sunday, September 27 - Wednesday, September 30 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez, (925) 370-8770. Open Sunday September 27 and Monday September 28 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Antioch Water Park will offer family swimming sessions; advance reservations required. Saturday and Sunday, September 26 & 27 at 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch Call (925) 776-3070 for more information or visit www.antiochca.gov.