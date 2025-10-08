Ex-house cleaner among suspects in violent Sonoma home invasion
SONOMA, Calif. - A third person has been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Sonoma, authorities said.
Detectives say former house cleaner was involved
Investigators suspect that a former housekeeper at the home that was ransacked last month was in on the robbery.
On Sept. 12 at about 4:15 a.m., Sonoma County deputies responded to the 3000 block of Wood Valley Road after reports of an armed robbery involving masked suspects.
Authorities said the suspects were armed with guns and forced themselves into the home and restrained three people, two of whom were elderly. The suspects threatened the victims and demanded valuables. One suspect struck a resident over the head with a blunt object before fleeing with stolen items.
Two suspects arrested at casino
Following an initial investigation, detectives tracked down two suspects, Hugo Matamoros-Acosta, 20, of Hidden Valley Lake, and Sincere Rush Tanner, 22, of Santa Rosa, at a casino in Middletown in Lake County.
A search warrant was executed, and detectives allegedly recovered a firearm from Tanner’s vehicle that they believe was used in the robbery.
Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including elder abuse, kidnapping, and robbery.
Former house cleaner arrested
After further investigation, detectives identified Norma Matamoros, 52, a former house cleaner for the victims and Hugo’s stepmother, as a suspect.
She was brought in for questioning and later booked into jail on suspicion of elder abuse, robbery, and kidnapping. She is being held on $1 million bail.
The Source: Information for this report was sourced from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.