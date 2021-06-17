Expand / Collapse search
‘Housewarming gift’: New Jersey couple wins $1 million in Florida lottery after recently moving to state

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 News
kristen frommer lottery winner article

Credit: Florida Lottery

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A couple of months ago, they weren’t Florida residents. But after just moving to the Sunshine State, one New Jersey couple won big.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced the winner of the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game was 27-year-old Kristen Frommer, who recently moved to Boynton Beach with her significant other. She claimed a $1 million prize.

They are living as renters, but now, their move will likely become more permanent.

"This is the ultimate housewarming gift," Frommer told the Florida Lottery. "We moved down as renters two months ago, but now there's no question - we're buying a house and becoming Floridians!"

She purchased her ticket from a RaceTrac convenience store, located at 905 West Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission. 

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019. It features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.
 