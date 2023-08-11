A Harris County state district court jury has awarded a Houston woman a $1.2 billion judgment following a disturbing case of imaged-based sexual abuse perpetrated by her former boyfriend.

The verdict comes after the defendant, Marques Jamal Jackson, breached the woman's personal and work computer accounts, assumed her identity to engage in fraudulent financial activities, and maliciously distributed intimate images and videos of her online.

This significant decision marks a pivotal stance against such reprehensible behavior.

The jury precisely deliberated and ordered Jackson to pay the victim, identified as Jane Doe (D.L.), a total of $1.2 billion in damages. The awarded sum includes $200 million for past and future mental anguish, categorized as compensatory damages, and an unprecedented $1 billion in exemplary damages.

Lead trial lawyer Bradford J. Gilde remarked, "We are grateful the jury took a strong stand against the defendant’s abhorrent behavior and against image-based sexual abuse. While a judgment, in this case, is unlikely to be recovered, the compensatory verdict gives D.L. back her good name. The punitive verdict also is the jury’s plea to raise awareness of this tech-fueled national epidemic. We will forever admire D.L.’s courage in fighting back. We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a message of deterrence and prevents others from engaging in this despicable activity."

The evidence presented before the jury unveiled Jackson's deliberate intent to inflict severe emotional distress on D.L. in the aftermath of their breakup in 2020. According to the trial evidence, Jackson's actions were fueled by a desire to "embarrass, harass, torment, humiliate, and publicly shame" D.L. Gilde further highlighted that the defendant's actions fell under the category of imaged-based sexual abuse, often referred to as "revenge porn," which constitutes a disturbing blend of psychological abuse, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

Quoting one of Jackson's chilling statements, Gilde emphasized that the defendant aimed to ensure D.L.'s suffering endured indefinitely. Jackson's words captured his intent, stating: "[Y]ou will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. Happy Hunting."

The shocking prevalence of imaged-based sexual abuse was highlighted during the trial, with the National Association of Attorneys General reporting that by 2019, over 40 million individuals had reported being victims of this heinous form of abuse.