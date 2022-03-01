How will the MLB lockout impact Bay Area businesses?

Talks between Major League Baseball and the players union collapsed Tuesday with no agreement to end the owner-imposed lockout.

Now, opening day, as well as some regular season games, have been canceled. Businesses such as sports bars expect to feel the brunt of this labor dispute.

It's quiet by Oracle Park in San Francisco, the home of the Giants. Bar owners and baseball fans said they're frustrated and disappointed. They hope there will be a baseball season even if it is a shortened one.

The fan frenzy at Oracle Park during playoffs in October is in sharp contrast to what it looks like now in March.

There's no telling when the gates will open up again for fans.

"Disappointing that they're not going to have opening, the start of the season, the normal excitement of the first day and everything else," said Bill Hyun, a baseball fan.

There is concern from businesses near the ballpark such as Woodbury, a gastropub.

"It's definitely going to make a difference. We'll see what happens. We've been playing this game since the pandemic," said Anthony Avila, a bar tender at Woodbury.

He said it's hard to put a number on the loss of business and that it depends on how long the labor dispute between owners and players will last.

Avila said San Francisco is a big baseball town, so he expects there will be an impact. "Home games, Friday nights, big time. You'll see a sea of people. I hope to see some of that."

Across the Bay in Alameda, McGee's is a popular spot for Oakland A's fans.

"I was hoping to get this business back together from the pandemic. We're just now starting to come back after all this stuff," said Tim Goodman, owner of McGee's.

He said this disruption to the start of the baseball season will hurt. "It's really going to hit us after St. Patty's Day, March Madness. Once some of these things and even the NBA Playoffs, then you'll need baseball. That's the only sport going basically towards the end of summer."

Fans said they'll be the ones paying the price. Tickets may cost more because of this labor dispute.

"I feel for the fans more. The cost has been going up. We're all feeling the pinch. Inflation is hitting everybody," said Hyun.

McGee's owner said business was phenomenal when the Giants made it into the playoffs last season.

Baseball fans said they're keeping their fingers crossed that this baseball season will not be canceled entirely.

They said the owners and players still have time to work out their differences.