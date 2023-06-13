High-school grad suffering from rare genetic disease seeks ADA seats to Taylor Swift South Bay concert

High school graduation May 26 marked the end of one journey, and the beginning of the next for Ariana Kallas. Using a wheelchair, the El Camino senior crossed the stage with the rest of her classmates.

Now, she has turned to social media to bridge her next divide.

"I recommended her to do it because she saw another fan in another state, have a similar problem with a stadium for the same concert," said her father, George.

The problem refers to is Taylor Swift tickets. Ariana is a mega fan of the mega star.

"She started writing when she was around my age. So, went through all the things I’m going through now. If that makes sense. She kind of experienced everything," she said.

Since birth, Ariana has experienced the random inequity of life. In 2007, KTVU introduced us to her, and the rare genetic disease, called Morquio Syndrome, that has ravaged her body and stunted her growth. But researchers have been able to synthesize a treatment. Since then, Ariana has not only survived, she’s thrived.

Which brings us back to Taylor Swift. To attend the songstress’ Jul. 29 concert at Levi’s Stadium, she’ll need Americans with Disability Act (ADA) seating.

"For the disabled community, there needs to be access. There needs to be a different level of access…that some other constituents just take for granted in their daily lives," said Christopher Hickey, a division manager in the San Jose Office of Equity Assurance.

Last November, when Ticketmaster crashed selling tickets, her dad was only able to snag standard seating.

"You have to email our ADA exchange department. And request how many tickets. And basically it’s a first come, first served type of thing," said George Kallas.

By the time Kallas clicked the buy button, the ADA tickets were sold out. Experts said one percent of the tickets are supposed to be earmarked for ADA seating. But it’s unclear who’s supposed to enforce that – the venue, the artist, or the ticket purveyor?

Fox 2 contacted Ticketmaster about this situation, and received an automated form emailed response.

The San Francisco 49ers, who operate the stadium, wrote in an email,

"ADA seats were made available as part of the original on-sale and have been completely sold out to fans requiring various accommodations. We are continuing to explore potential solutions..."

George Kallas said he’s prepared to carry his 18-year-old daughter to a standard seat. But both hope public pressure, and maybe even an appeal to Swift herself, will help pave a more graceful way into the show.

"She advocates for a lot of people. She advocates for LGBTQ+ community and a lot of things. I don’t know, use your voice and kind of help us too. We’re people," said Ariana.

