HUD Secretary Ben Carson acknowledges Jacob Blake shooting, defends Trump’s record on race at RNC

Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, spoke on the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Carson started his speech off acknowledging the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one of the few speakers at the convention to do so.

“In order to succeed in change, we must first come together in love of our fellow citizens. It may be hard to believe now, but indeed our country, our world, have been through worse and history reminds us that necessary change comes through hope and love, not senseless and destructive violence,” Carson said.

Carson’s speech largely focused on government regulation. “We have a choice: Do we want big government that controls our lives from cradle to grave, or do we believe in the power and wisdom of the people and their ability to self-govern with help from a limited Federal government?”

Carson said Trump believes in the people, claiming that “he is one of us.” Carson said, “He makes promises and keeps them.

”Carson also noted what he called Trump’s transparency and his realness. “Right now, we need real. We need courage,” Carson said.

Carson defended Trump’s record on race, stating that Trump is not a racist and claiming that Democrats incite division by saying that he is. “They couldn’t be more wrong,” Carson said.

“Jesse Jackson gave Donald Trump an award for the economic opportunities he created for Black people,” Carson said.

He added, “One of the first things he did as president was bring the Office of Historically Black Colleges and Universities into the White House so that it could get proper attention and financial support. Before the pandemic, African American unemployment was at an all-time low.”

In 2016, Ben Carson entered the presidential race as a Republican candidate. After dropping out of the race, Carson threw his support behind Donald Trump. The same year, president-elect Trump announced that Carson would serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.