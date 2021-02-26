Massive fire burns in industrial area of Compton

A massive fire in an industrial area of Compton lit up the sky Friday morning, engulfing piles of wooden pallets and spread to a nearby bus yard, damaging several buses.

The fire was first reported about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe and Banning avenues.

A giant plume of black smoke could be seen from miles around, including West Los Angeles.

Firefighters were working to prevent the flames from spreading outside the perimeter of the commercial property, an effort that was continuing nearly three hours after the fire was first reported.

Problems were reported in maintaining water pressure at the location, and some power lines reportedly were downed, according to reports from the scene.

Power outages were also reported in the area. Video from SkyFOX showed multiple transformers explode sometime around 6:15 a.m.

FOX 11's Mario Ramirez spoke to residents who live in the 3000 block of N. Santa Fe Avenue who were evacuated early Friday morning as crews were working to contain the blaze.

"I got a beating at my door about 5:30 and I opened it and the police pushed the door open and I tried to run back into my bedroom and they asked me where I was going and I said, ‘my daughter is in the bed’ so the firemen came in and just picked her up and carried her out… she’s a little shaken up and stuff," recalled Yvette Phillips.

"It’s just scary because I don’t want my apartment building to burn down I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do. I’m overwhelmed. I’m just overwhelmed right now," said Phillips. "There’s just so many catastrophic things that’s going on at one time, I don’t know how to analyze it. I’m just scared. I’m just scared."

The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters from the Compton, Long Beach and Los Angeles County Fire departments were on scene.

CNS contributed to this report.