Huge Salinas fire has potential for explosion of hazardous material

Some Salinas residents are being evacuated from their homes and others have been told to shelter in place due to a huge and potentially dangerous fire at an agricultural processing plant that broke out Tuesday.

City officials warned that there is a possible ammonia leak at the Taylor Farms facility which could cause an explosion and the release of a plume of hazardous material. Taylor Farms makes packaged salads.

Because of the risk, firefighters have pulled back from the plant and were letting the fire burn.

"The fire progressed to the point that it poses a significant risk for a potential explosion of ammonia that is located in the plant. For that reason, we pulled back our units to a safe area and have begun evacuation notices for the immediate area around the plant," said Sam Klemek, Deputy Fire Chief and Incident Commander, in a statement.

Information about which areas are being evacuated and told to shelter in place can be found on emergency messages from Salinas.

Residents in the shelter-in-place area have been told to keep their windows shut and pets indoors while turning off heating, ventilation, and fans.

There are no reports of injuries.