Body found in San Francisco Bay near Treasure Island

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The Brief The body was discovered just after 1 p.m. in the water west of the island. San Francisco police officers were conducting a sonar scan when a passing boat notified them of the body. Officers' discovery comes two days after a recreational boat sank in the bay near Alcatraz Island, killing one person and leaving three others missing.



Authorities discovered a body in the San Francisco Bay near Treasure Island, police said Thursday afternoon.

Body discovered in San Francisco Bay

What we know:

The body was discovered just after 1 p.m. in the water west of the island.

San Francisco police officers were conducting a sonar scan when a passing boat notified them of the body.

The person has not been identified.

Officers' discovery comes two days after a recreational boat sank in the bay near Alcatraz Island, killing one person and leaving three others missing.

Authorities have not said whether the body discovered Thursday is linked to the Alcatraz boat sinking.

San Francisco police continued its search of the bay on Thursday via the department's marine unit, with help from the Alameda County Volunteer Dive Team.

Authorities said 20 people were aboard the 40-foot pleasure craft, Volare, for a memorial service when it began sinking around 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 16 people were rescued from the boat, one person was declared deceased and three remain missing.

The Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that they would suspend their search at sundown. The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators believe the vessel was struck by a wave, took on water, and rolled over, throwing many passengers into the bay.

The vessel has not been found and is believed to be about 130 feet below the surface.

Officials are still working to pinpoint its exact location.

This is developing, check back for updates