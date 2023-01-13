Expand / Collapse search
Human skeleton remains found on UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, CA - MAY 22: Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus on May 22, 2014 in Berkeley, California. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities by China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Stanford University ranked sec

Expand

BERKELEY, Calif. - Human remains were discovered at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus Tuesday, school officials reported.

School officials notified students what appeared to be a human skeleton was found in a building that has "not been occupied for many years." The remains are "skeletonized," though, it is not known how many years the remains have been there.

Officials said there are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the school or campus. 

The Alameda County Coroner's Office is investigating. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Officials said more information will be provided once the coroner's report is made available.

Students seeking support can contact the university's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (510) 642-9494 for phone or virtual appointments. For after-hours support, there is a 24/7 line at (855) 817-5667. Students are also encouraged to contact their Residential Life Staff.