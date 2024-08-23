Human trafficking victim rescued, suspect arrested in San Mateo

The Brief A victim alleges she was a victim of human trafficking by her employer in San Mateo The victim confided to medical staff that she was denied personal liberties, unpaid, and verbally abused The suspect was arrested and charged with human trafficking among other crimes



A man was arrested Wednesday after a woman alleged he was trafficking her in San Mateo.

San Mateo police arrived at a local hospital around 1:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a human trafficking report. At the hospital, the victim told medical staff that her employer, identified as Qi Li, would threaten her. She also told authorities that she was being trafficked.

The victim told authorities that she came to the United States on a work visa to work as a caretaker for a young child for family, but that when she arrived, Li took her passport from her and verbally abused her for the next few months.

The victim accused Li of denying her personal liberties and not paying her for her nanny services.

On one occasion, he held a knife to her throat and told her he was going to kill her, the victim alleged.

The victim was given a temporary safe living arrangement and support services.

Li was arrested and charged with human trafficking, felony criminal threats, and brandishing a weapon. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, but has since bonded out.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department. Information about human trafficking can be found here.