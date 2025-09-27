Hundreds of dads attend Fatherhood Summit in Oakland

The Alameda County Fatherhood Summit was held on Saturday, helping East Bay dads get the resources they need to be the best parent they can be.

"I really didn’t have my father growing up so being in my kid’s life is the most important thing to me," said attendee Leondray Stansberry.

He said he came to the summit to share his story about how he's raising his 2-year-old son.

"It’s just me and him, so I have him every single day. I take him to school, I give him baths, I take him to extracurricular activities such as this," said Stansberry.

This event happens every other year, and is hosted by the Alameda County Fathers Corps.

It's a space for important conversations around fatherhood, networking with other dads and getting families the help they might need.

It's also a push to see dads in a different light.

"We want to shift the narrative about how fathers are seen," said Noah Lopes, program manager with the Alameda County Fathers Corps. "Typically, we’re seen as providers or disciplinarians. But we’re also nurturers. We provide love and care. We’re doing pick up, we’re doing drop off, we’re changing diapers. We’re going to school, going to practice, all of those things."

"Typically, when we think of parenting groups, they’re for moms. And even if dads are welcome, is it explicit? Is there marketing to dads? Are there pictures of dads?" he added.

There were workshops on various parenting topics, such as accepting your child for who they are, raising children with special needs, and navigating the immigration system or family court system.

Dozens of organizations were there to provide support with things like free diapers and information about job openings.

The Alameda County Library was also looking for input.

"Right now we’re working on a big project to refresh our family spaces, and we really want to hear from fathers about what’s important to them," said Andrea Davis, family services coordinator for the Alameda County Library.

Dads suggested putting changing tables in the mens bathroom and hosting more events on weekends or nights after parents are off work.