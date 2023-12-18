Hundreds of flights delayed at SFO

More than 300 flights were delayed at San Francisco's airport on Monday, plus dozens more at the airports in San Jose and Oakland.

By Monday afternoon, there had been 318 delayed flights to and from San Francisco. There were also eight canceled flights at SFO, according to airport officials.

Strong winds are the problem at SFO, leading the FAA to issue an advisory.

San Jose Mineta airport had 32 delays and no cancelations, according to FlightAware. The picture was better at Oakland where 21 flights were delayed and none canceled.

There was heavy rain early in the morning that had lightened to scattered showers. But additional bouts of rain were expected in the afternoon and evening.