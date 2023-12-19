Rainy weather affects travel at Bay Area airports

The rainy weather is impacting Bay Area air travel.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground delay at San Francisco International Airport beginning at 9 a.m.

Delays at SFO could average 55 minutes due to low-lying clouds.

Flight Aware reports two cancelations and more than 100 delays at SFO as of 8 a.m.

In Oakland, there was one cancelation and seven Southwest Airlines delays.

San Jose's airport had 13 delays.

On Monday, the waits were worse.

More than 300 flights were delayed at San Francisco's airport on Monday, plus dozens more at the airports in San Jose and Oakland.

