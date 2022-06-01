Hundreds of Napa County residents can return home after wildfire

Hundreds of people who live in Napa County and who were ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire, are now allowed to go back home.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of the city of Napa, not far from where the Atlas Fire burned five years ago.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said the fire had spread to 570 acres and was 15% contained.

Flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. The fire significantly grew by 5 p.m. with acreage continuing to expand in the evening hours. Officials said there have been no injuries or damaged properties so far.

A viewer sent video to KTVU of a vineyard with ominous smoke billowing in the background. SkyFox flew to the scene to get a look at the damage.

Fortunately, it's a vegetation fire that's not threatening homes at this point, which is why evacuated residents were allowed to return home on Tuesday night.

Napa County utilizes a digital evacuation management tool called Zone Haven that helps to streamline the process for an evacuation.

There is an air quality advisory in place Wednesday because of the smoke, people should plan on staying indoors as much as possible.