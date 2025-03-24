Hundreds protest outside Tesla store in Walnut Creek

The Brief Protesters are worried about Musk's aggressive campaign to downsize the federal government. The Walnut Creek protest is one of several held in the Bay Area in recent weeks. A handful of Musk supporters also showed up at the demonstration.



It's been another weekend of protests outside Tesla dealerships in cities across the country.

One of the largest demonstrations was in the Bay Area in downtown Walnut Creek.

Hundreds of protesters gathered to express their anger with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his powerful role in the second Trump Administration.

They are worried about Musk's aggressive campaign to downsize the federal government along with other concerns.

"I grew up in the 60s, and I've never seen it so bad," said demonstrator Cathy Kora. "And I'm worried that my grandchildren won't grow up in a democracy."

The organizer of the protest shared Kora's concern.

"This is energy pouring in from people that have, that are fearing what is happening to our government," said "Tesla TakeDown" organizer, John Biundo.

They say Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have successfully uncovered billions of dollars of waste and fraud.

Organizers said they'll continue protests and hope for a national one-day movement in the coming weeks, to ratchet up pressure on the Trump administration as it ratchets up the pace of changes across the American landscape.

Local demonstrations

What we know:

The Walnut Creek protest is one of several held in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

In Palo Alto last month, hundreds of activists marched onto a Tesla property, protesting Musk's role in the Trump Administration.

"We're not going to stand idly by while these billionaires like Elon Musk come and raid all the taxpayer coffers," protester Darcie Green said in February.

The protesters blame Elon Musk for what they call an attack on "essential institutions" and for cuts to federal jobs and services.

"The work that Musk is doing is hurting our country. He's not an elected official. He's not someone that people said we want in that position," says protester Erika Atkins.

On President's Day last month, protests were held at Tesla properties across San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland.

Incidents involving Tesla cars across U.S.

Local perspective:

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in acts of violence against Tesla cars and at showrooms across the country.

San Jose police announced last week the arrest of a man who keyed a Tesla in a Costco parking lot on charges of felony vandalism.

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman last month in connection with attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words "Nazi cars" spray-painted on a building.

And federal agents in South Carolina earlier this month arrested a man they say set fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston. An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit that authorities found writings critical of the government and DOGE in his bedroom and wallet.

"The statement made mention of sending a message based on these beliefs," the agent wrote.

In Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles were set ablaze early last week outside a Tesla service center where the word "resist" was also painted in red across the building’s front doors. Authorities said at least one person threw Molotov cocktails — crude bombs filled with gasoline or another flammable liquid — and fired several rounds from a weapon into the vehicles.

"Was this terrorism? Was it something else? It certainly has some of the hallmarks that we might think — the writing on the wall, potential political agenda, an act of violence," Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas FBI office, said at a news conference. "None of those factors are lost on us."

‘Domestic terrorism’

The backstory:

Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the spate of recent attacks acts of "domestic terrorism."

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," Bondi said in a statement.