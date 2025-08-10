I-680 closure in Fremont causes major traffic backup

The Brief Northbound I-680 in Fremont is shut down at Mission Boulevard through 5 a.m. on August 11. Traffic is being detoured around the closure, leading to a major traffic backup along the route. Caltrans crews are rehabilitating the bridge over Mission Boulevard.



As the weekend-long shutdown of part of I-680 northbound in Fremont continues, drivers being detoured around that closure are finding themselves spending a couple of hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

What we know:

The northbound lanes of I-680 have been closed since Friday night from the Mission Boulevard-Highway 238 exit, to Highway 84. Crews are rehabilitating the bridge over Mission Boulevard. They repaired the southbound side two weeks ago.

What they're saying:

"We know that is never a good weekend to close a highway, one like 680, but the work was necessary," said Caltrans spokesperson Hector Chinchilla.

Traffic is being diverted around the closure, along Mission Boulevard and Niles Canyon Road.

Saturday evening, it took drivers well over two hours to get through the 11-mile detour.

"It's horrible," said Martha Lane, who was trying to get to Farmington.

"It's not even moving," said Rich Gomez, who was making his way to Modesto.

The backup also created headaches for people who live along the detour – trying to make a trip to the store, or dealing with drivers cutting through their neighborhoods.

"By being able to do this work through the weekend, we are saving over 130 days of night work," said Hector Chinchilla.

If you can, Caltrans suggests avoiding the area entirely, by looping around on I-880 and I-580.

But for those who can't, it's a struggle.

"I have my heater going because it's 90 degrees, because I don't want my car overheating," said Gomez.

The good news? Caltrans says the work is going smoothly, and they're on track to reopen I-680 on schedule at 5 a.m. Monday.

"Stay hydrated, have a good playlist," said Chinchilla. "You've got to be patient."

If you have questions or run into issues, Caltrans has set up a hotline for drivers: (510) 286-0319.