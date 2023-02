A section of I-680 in the East Bay will be closed from Friday night till Tuesday morning, causing potential aggravation to drivers.

Caltrans will shut down northbound lanes between Koopman Road in Sunol to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton beginning at 10 p.m. tonight.

The freeway will reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Construction crews are making repairs.

This is the second of three weekend closures for this stretch of 680.