Richmond teen wins Contra Costa County humanitarian award

At just 17 years old, Elena Velasquez has already devoted years of her life to environmental justice, food equity, and community service. On Jan. 20, she was honored by Contra Costa County with the Youth Humanitarian Award, recognizing her leadership and sustained impact across the community.

Velasquez has worked with organizations including Urban Tilth, the Bay Area Girls Club, The Latina Center, and the Richmond Youth Council, and currently serves as president of her school’s National Honor Society. Her work reflects a commitment to both academic excellence and hands-on service.

Elena’s path into activism began early.

When she was seven years old, her mother brought her along to her own social justice activities, introducing Elena to community organizing and collective care. While she didn’t immediately see herself as a leader, those early experiences planted an important seed.

That seed grew after the COVID-19 pandemic, a time Elena describes as deeply challenging. A summer youth apprenticeship with Urban Tilth helped her reconnect with both her community and herself.

"I was in a really dark place after COVID-19 happened," Elena said. "Being able to finally be out in my community again really reawakened that love, and I just knew I wanted to continue it."



Since then, Elena has been intentional about rebuilding connection—joining clubs, organizations, and community spaces wherever possible. Even activities she once felt unsure about became sources of growth.

"I honestly didn’t like poetry, and yet I joined the creative writing club," she said. "Now I really love poetry, and I’m able to connect with people through my writing."

Elena believes her generation is often underestimated. She sees today’s youth as empathetic, adaptable, and deeply connected through shared experiences.

"This generation is going to show that we’re here and we’re going to make a difference for our future," she said. "We all grew up with similar situations, especially here locally, and that makes a big difference."

While social media is frequently blamed for disconnecting young people, Elena sees it as a tool that can be used with intention.

"I don’t want to make social media seem like a terrible thing," she explained. "It’s part of our daily lives, so I want to use it in ways that help us connect as a community—not just to send TikToks to each other."

Not all responses to her leadership have been positive. Elena acknowledges that some people struggle to accept how much responsibility a young person can carry.

"I’ve been told to ‘stay in your lane’ before," she said. "It hurts, because a lot of young people have really good ideas. But I’m not going to let that stop me."

Elena Velazquez volunteering at Urban Tilth, a non-profit in North Richmond

Looking ahead, Elena has applied to colleges and is currently waiting to hear back. She hopes to attend UC Davis and major in agriculture, with the goal of implementing sustainable farming practices that address food injustice and support land restoration.

"Food justice and food injustice are such big topics here in the Bay," she said. "I want to get the knowledge I need so I can make a real impact."

Elena also hopes to draw more attention to the importance of supporting local food systems, particularly in Richmond.

"A lot of people don’t make the connection that the people here grew the food that we’re serving families," she said. "Volunteering at Urban Tilth’s North Richmond farm builds a deeper meaning—you appreciate more of what you have, and it helps our climate because the food is grown right here."

For Elena Velasquez, community work is more than a passion—it’s a responsibility. And with her recent recognition, she’s clear that her journey is only just beginning.