'I was helpless:' 3 die in Antioch high-speed crash

Two men and one woman died in Antioch after when their speeding car crashed into another car and then a tree, police said.

Police said they started getting 911 calls Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at 4198 Lone Tree Way, which is next to an Arco gas station and across the street from a Food Mart.

"I was helpless," said Nicole McGee, a clerk at the Arco station who knew one of the victims. "I was helpless. I could not help them get out of the car."

The names and ages of the people who died were not immediately released on Tuesday.

Speaking through tears, McGee said the man she knew in the crash was in his mid-20s.

"He was a good kid," she said, wiping her eyes. "Very respectful."

Police said that preliminary information revealed the driver of a silver car was traveling eastbound on Lone Tree Way at a "high rate of speed."

The driver of the car then struck another car, causing it to lose control, leave the road and strike a tree, police said. A witness said that the driver of the silver car sideswiped a black Honda.

A witness also saw a fourth person being taken to the hospital, though police said the driver of the second car was uninjured.

Video at the scene showed the crumpled, two-door sedan. Car parts were strewn on the sidewalk and ground. A yellow tarp covered the inside of the car.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information pertaining to the collision is asked to contact Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov or (925)204-1587.

