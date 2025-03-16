ICE agent in plain-clothes arrests man just released from jail, reporting to probation

The Brief A man just released from jail and reporting to probation officials was arrested by a plain-clothes ICE agent, according to Sonoma County officials The county says they were not informed beforehand and did not participate in the detainment The agent did not identify himself to staff, county officials said



Sonoma County officials reported that an ICE agent arrested a person in the lobby of the county probation department in Santa Rosa on Thursday afternoon.

The county says a plain-clothes agent arrested a person who had just been released from jail and was reporting to probation around 2 p.m. at the Probation Department Adult Division on 600 Administration Drive.

The detainee was taken away in a white van with federal license plates. The agent did not identify himself to staff, county officials said.

"This detention was unexpected by our staff and likely very unsettling for others in our lobby who witnessed it. The agent did not identify himself, though it appears that he had insignia around his neck, and it wasn’t immediately clear what was happening at the time," said Chief Probation Officer Vanessa Fuchs.

Fuchs said that her office was not involved in any capacity. Fuchs emailed her staff Friday saying she was reviewing internal processes to see if there are "any adjustments we can make moving forward."

The incident did not violate the California Values Act, which prohibits state and local law enforcement from using their resources to investigate or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes.

"The fact that this arrest took place in the lobby of the County Probation Department by a plain-clothed officer is disruptive to public services," said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Hopkins is also the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

"It sends the wrong message to members of our community who deserve access to County services — especially clients who must trust the Probation Department and visit in order to comply with terms of their probation," she said.

Resources are being made available to the local immigrant community by the county.

