ICE agents, protesters clash during raid at California farm

Several federal agents were seen at a farm in Ventura County Thursday morning.

What we know:

Multiple agents arrived at a farm on Laguna Rd. and Las Posas Rd. in Camarillo around 11 a.m.

Video from the scene shows multiple people confronting agents on the road near the field. It appears tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd, but it's unclear by whom.

Footage from SkyFOX showed multiple people detained.

While multiple raids have occurred at local farms, in mid-June Trump slightly changed course on his immigration policy, vowing to protect farmworkers.

"They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that. We cant take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not. So we're going to have an order on that pretty soon. We can't do that to our farmers," the president said on June 12.

Dig deeper:

Los Angeles County along with eight local cities, announced on Tuesday that they're joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling federal agents' tactics "unconstitutional," arguing that they're more meant to instill fear than to protect the public.

The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and more, of violating the Fourth and Fifth amendments to the Constitution. The lawsuit calls the recent immigration raids across Southern California "unconstitutional," saying that agents regularly fail to identify themselves and racially profile targets, arresting them without warrants or probable cause.