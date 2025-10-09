ICE arrests Vallejo father on his way home from job site

A Vallejo family is feeling very concerned after their father was arrested by immigration agents while returning home from a job site in Bay Point.

Anahi Aguiniga says her dad, Víctor Alejandro Aguiniga Gómez, who works remodeling homes, drove to Bay Point on Saturday, to meet with a potential client.

Before going into the house, she says he noticed what he thought was a suspicious car parked outside.

When he was driving home, she says he was pulled over by someone in an unmarked vehicle.

"I just remember my dad saying they ID’d him and they took him into custody. My dad didn’t ask any questions, he was scared," Aguiniga said.

A few hours after the arrest, the family got a call from Gómez, who told them what had unfolded.

She posted about her father's detainment on TikTok, asking for help, which went viral.

While her father is undocumented, his family says he has no criminal record.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said he entered the country illegally 20 years ago and was arrested during a targeted enforcement action in Bay Point.

ICE says he will remain in custody.

Aguiniga says after being held in a San Francisco immigration center, her father has been transferred to Bakersfield.

"My dad, or people like my dad, are not criminals," she said. "They’re really just good people trying to come here and live the American dream, have a better life. And I don’t think they should be punished for that."

While she waits to learn what’s next for her father, immigrant rights advocates continue working to educate community members about what to do when encountering federal agents.

"The most important part is to remain silent," said a community organizer with Reimagine Richmond. "We have red cards that our community members can use if there’s a language issue. If they don’t speak English fluently, they can hold up their ‘know your rights’ card so they don’t divulge information that could lead to an arrest or deportation."

Immigrant rights groups also urge those who need help if a loved one is detained to call their local rapid response networks.

The Bay Area has several hotlines covering Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.