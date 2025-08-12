ICE mistakenly detains disabled 15-year-old California teen outside school.

Another California school district is expanding 'safe zones' after a disabled student was mistakenly detained, at gunpoint, by immigration agents near a high school.

ICE agents detained a disabled 15-year-old boy outside Arleta High School in Los Angeles after mistaking him for someone else on Monday morning, Fox 11 reported.

According to LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho, the student — who attends San Fernando High School — had gone to Arleta High with his grandmother to accompany a relative registering for classes.

While his relative was inside enrolling, federal agents arrested the 15-year-old and put him in cuffs.

The principal of Arleta High School called school police, who were able to get the teen released.

LA school district police, staff and community volunteers now plan to create a protective zone around at least 100 schools when class starts on Thursday.



"The individual, who is a young man who is a student at San Fernando High School, was released," Carvalho said at a Monday news conference. "But that release will not release him from what he experienced. The trauma will linger. It will not cease. It is unacceptable."



District officials say ICE agents also left bullets on the ground outside the high school.

The LA school district is offering safe passage to school, and offering online classes for students who feel unsafe coming to school.

In the Bay Area, school districts, including those in San Jose, are also preparing for the potential ICE presence on campuses.

