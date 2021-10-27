Iconic California Theater in Berkeley closes permanently

Berkeley has lost a legendary movie theater.

The California Theater on Kittredge Street has closed permanently after 107 years in business.

Originally shut down during the pandemic, the theater announced it closed for good as it was denied a lease renewal by the building landlord, according to Berkeleyside.

Former employees and movie buffs gathered Sunday after receiving the news they dreaded. They reminisced about the theater's history and fired up the projector for a final show in the grand main auditorium, reported the news group.

The theater's blue and yellow marquee now reads "Visit the Shattuck," which is operated by Landmark, the same company that ran the California.

