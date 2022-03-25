Iconic Pioneer Tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park destroyed by fire

The iconic Pioneer Tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park caught on fire and collapsed yesterday morning.

Marin County fire department received reports about the fire around 11:25 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said. Approximately half an acre of land was burnt.

No injuries were reported, according to California State Park. There were also no evacuations needed. However, the Pioneer Tree and Cross Marin Trails are temporarily closed until further notice, park officials said.

SEE ALSO: Yellowstone, America's 1st national park, turns 150

The Pioneer Tree was approximately 200 feet tall and was one of the park’s few remaining old-growth coastal redwoods, according to the press release.

"State Parks is devastated by the loss of this much-beloved redwood tree," said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. "I saw the collapsed tree in person and know how much it pains all of us who treasure these ancient giants who have lived thousands of years."

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.