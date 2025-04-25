ID theft ring carried out in Bay Area counties busted: State A.G. Bonta

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the arrest of three people accused of being involved in an identity theft ring.

What we know:

They're accused of an organized retail crime scheme, which had been operating in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well as in Southern California.

Investigators say over several months in 2023, the suspects fraudulently obtained over $100,000 worth of merchandise from high-end retail stores and harbor freight retailers.

"The three suspects involved in this case had allegedly purchased multiple pieces of jewelry from several retailers throughout the state using credit accounts they illegally opened after stealing identities from 13 individuals," Bonta said at a Los Angeles news conference.

"This was not a one-off shoplifting offense, it was a malicious, coordinated scheme. These crimes hurt our businesses and pose a serious threat to our communities," said Bonta. "I am thankful to Signet Jewelers as well as our local and state law enforcement partners for their collaboration in the battle against organized retail crime."

A 34-count felony complaint has been filed against the three defendants. The charges include organized retail theft, grand theft and identity theft.