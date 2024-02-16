Illegal firearms, one million rounds of ammo seized from Richmond home

A suspect has been arrested in Richmond with illegal firearms and around one million rounds of ammunition, according to a press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The suspect in this case is legally barred from owning weapons, Bonta's release said. The seizure took place on Jan. 31, when authorities served a search warrant at the suspect's home in Richmond.

The search yielded grenades, 11 military-style machine guns, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, 7 shotguns, 20 silencers, 4 flare guns, 3,000 large capacity magazines, approximately one million rounds of miscellaneous caliber ammunition, as well as dozens of rifle receivers and pistol frames.

Bomb squads with the Walnut Creek Police Department and the Travis Air Force Base responded to determine the safety of the grenades, which were found to be inert. In photos released by Bonta's office, dozens of firearms can be seen strewn out across the pavement.

"This arrest demonstrates exactly why the Armed and Prohibited Persons System is vital for the safety of our communities," said Attorney General Bonta. "In our efforts to retrieve guns from a prohibited individual, we found hundreds of allegedly illegal weapons and approximately one million rounds of ammunition. I am grateful for our Bureau of Firearms agents’ and local law enforcement partners' work in getting these illegal weapons out of the hands of this prohibited individual."