Illegal sideshow of 100 cars and fireworks spark blaze on Livermore hillside

Neighbors in unincorporated Livermore said illegal fireworks ignited a vegetation fire, not too far from where the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burned last year.

In addition to fireworks, there was also a sideshow.

Because the wind was gentle on Saturday night, firefighters were able to get that fire under control quickly.

At Del Valle and Mines Roads, there were some tire marks from the sideshows. It was much worse up the road.

Just outside Livermore, Del Valle Road is a popular scenic drive to Lake Del Valle. At night, at the end of Mendenhall Road, it’s notorious for sideshows.

Homeowners said Saturday night was the worst.

"What we found was there was an organized car sideshow of more than 100 cars," said Bob Stear. "They were spinning donuts in the road, they were drinking, they were lighting off fireworks."

Next to the skid marks on Sunday were leftover fireworks.

"At about 10:30 p.m., we were all shocked out of our skin by a huge explosion that went up off the hill from us," said Stear.

"It was probably an M-80 or M-100, it shook my house it surprised me," said Gordon Glenn of Livermore.

"One of the fireworks actually set off a small wildfire," said Stear.

Fire crews doused the flames. Winds were light so luckily it was contained to a quarter of an acre. The burned hillside was evident Sunday.

"The fire is truly the scary part for us," said Stear.

The area was devastated by the SCU Lightning Complex Fire last year. Some of their neighbors’ homes burned.

"This is state-designated wildfire zone and things burn fast, they burn hot, and they burn quickly through here," said Stear.

Sheriff deputies told cars to leave.

"Nobody was arrested, nobody was cited, nobody searched for fireworks in the cars even though fireworks were going off," said Stear.

The sheriff’s office said four deputies cover 300 square miles. It could take an hour to respond to a call. Once they get there, it’s hard to catch perpetrators in the act.

"We need more police resources to regularly patrol this area," said Stear.

With budget constraints, homeowners know that’s unlikely. Part of the problem is Del Valle is a public road. The no parking signs do little to deter crowds.

"I just wish people would be responsible," said Glenn. "This lack of consideration for a wildfire that’s what I don't understand."

Homeowners are now considering asking the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to close the road to non-residents at night.

"I’m trying to find some way to keep the people out that are causing the danger," said Stear.

Homeowners said there were three firework-related fires last year in the two weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. So far, this year, there have been two fires.

