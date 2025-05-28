Immigrant advocates in California decry Trump tactics to detain asylum seekers

The Brief Immigrant groups and attorneys are decrying a new tactic by the Trump administration to detain people while waiting for an asylum hearing. Advocates saying detaining people while they are going to court to get their paperwork in order is unfair. DHS says they are reversing Biden's ‘catch and release’ policy.



Immigrant groups and attorneys are decrying a new tactic by the Trump administration to detain people while waiting for an asylum hearing.

Asylum seekers detained

According to Faith in Action East Bay, ICE agents have conducted operations at immigration courts across the country, including in San Francisco, Concord and Sacramento.

ICE arrested multiple people at the San Francisco and Concord immigration courts as recently as Tuesday, the group said.

During hearings, Department of Homeland Security attorneys tried to dismiss people’s immigration cases in order to further expose them to immediate arrest by ICE agents waiting outside, according to Faith in Action organizers, and misleading posters encouraging people to "self-deport" have also been posted in immigration courts.

KTVU witnessed an unmarked white van come to the side entrance of the building at 100 Montgomery St. in San Francisco on Tuesday while what appeared to be plain-clothes immigration officers arrested a man and put him in the van.

The van was being driven by a man in a Department of Homeland Security uniform.

‘Unprecedented’ and ‘unfair’

Milli Atkinson, Director of Immigrant Legal Defense at the Justice and Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco, said four people were taken away in the same fashion.

Atkinson is one of the attorneys who represents people before the immigration court.

She said the individuals are appearing in court for an application for asylum, where a judge is meant to hear their case. She said the people on the docket did not have a serious criminal history and were from dangerous countries.

Atkinson said ICE officers were in the courtroom requesting the case be dismissed before taking them into custody.

"These are ICE officers coming to the court to arrest and detain individuals following the law, trying to proceed with their asylum application," she said.

Atkinson called this action by DHS "unprecedented."

If someone's been granted an asylum hearing, they're usually not required to be in jail, while the court hears their case.

"We've never seen anything like this before, and it's really scary for people to know that they came here fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries from authoritarian governments," she said. "The government is trying to create new rules and a new process for removing people without giving them the opportunity to go before a judge."

Reversing Biden's ‘catch and release’

DHS said in a statement that anyone who entered the country illegally within the past two years is subject for expedited removal.

"Secretary Noem is reversing Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This administration is once again implementing the rule of law," a spokesperson wrote.

David Levine, a professor at UC College of the Law, told KTVU that he is unclear if what the federal government is doing is legal or not.

But he did say that what is happening – getting detained while showing up to the courthouse to get your asylum paperwork and status in order – seems "terribly unfair."

Across the country

Across the United States in immigration courts from New York to Seattle to Miami, Homeland Security officials last week were seen ramping up enforcement actions in what appears to be a coordinated dragnet testing out new legal levers deployed by President Donald Trump’s administration to carry out mass arrests.

Not much was publicly revealed about the San Francisco Bay Area asylum seekers.

But at least in one Miami case, a a 28-year-old Colombian migrant with no criminal record, was detained by federal agents after he attended a hearing in immigration court for what he thought would be a quick check-in.

Three U.S. immigration officials told the Associated Press that government attorneys were given the order to start dismissing cases when they showed up for work Monday, knowing full well that federal agents would then have a free hand to arrest those same individuals as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared losing their jobs.