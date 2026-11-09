Immigration agents arrests at least 4 in Oakland: advocacy group

The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reportedly arrested at least four people across Oakland on Saturday, according to social media reports from an immigrant advocacy group. The organization stated that it is actively working to connect the individuals who were taken into custody with legal support. Requests for comment sent to ICE were not immediately returned.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reportedly arrested at least four people across Oakland on Saturday, according to social media reports from an immigrant advocacy group.

4 arrests in Oakland

What we know:

The Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership said enforcement activity began around 5 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 980.

Additional arrests were reported near Golf Links Road, East 12th Street, and 81st Avenue.

The organization stated that it is actively working to connect the individuals who were taken into custody with legal support.

What we don't know:

It is not clear who was arrested and why.

Requests for comment sent to ICE were not immediately returned.

Alameda County sheriff on ICE on immigration

What they're saying:

In a statement later on Saturday night, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office acknowledged that deputies have observed federal immigration enforcement take place outside of Santa Rita Jail. The statement was not specific about when these actions took place.

Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez, in the statement, said she recognizes this activity "can create additional concerns for

families, loved ones, attorneys, and others seeking access to the facility." And she said she is looking at what other California sherries do, and checking with county counsel, to see what her legal options are.



"As Sheriff, I recognize that public trust is earned through our actions every day. Like every Sheriff's deputy, I am sworn to serve and protect the rights of all people. That responsibility requires us to remain neutral and impartial in enforcing the laws that govern us all. We recognize the concerns within our community, and we will continue to approach our responsibilities with compassion, professionalism, and integrity."

The Source: Information for this story comes from ACILEP, the Alameda County Sheriff, and a request to ICE



