In California, authority over easing quarantine restrictions rests with county officials

As California officials weigh lifting stay-at-home orders around the state, ultimately that decision is up to county health officers.

Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said that in the state of California, only local county health officers are the decision makers in easing quarentine restrictions.

Cody said that while stay-at-home orders have made a difference in bending the COVID-19 curve, there's been an increase in the number of cases and deaths attributed to the virus.

"We are by no means out of the woods," she said. "Our collective action has slowed the spread, but we have to keep at it. It is not the time to let up."

She warned that if restrictions are lifted, it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a plan for gradually reopening the economy, but said those protocols would be guided by data and science.

