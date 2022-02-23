In-custody death at Marin County Jail

The Central Marin Police Authority is investigating an in-custody death of man held at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the county Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was found hanging within their solely occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The San Rafael Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office requested that Central Marin police investigate the death of the inmate, and the Sonoma County coroner's office will handle coroner's duties related to the case.

No further information about the case was immediately available.