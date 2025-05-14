In-N-Out Burger removes artificial coloring from these products

article

Less than a month after the Food and Drug Administration announced it wanted foodmakers to phase out petroleum-based artifical colors, In-N-Out Burger said it was getting rid of the dyes from two of its drinks.

What we know:

On Wednesday, company spokeswoman Patty Peña said that In-N-Out has removed artificial coloring from the strawberry shakes and signature pink lemonade.

She said that the chain is also in the process of "transitioning to an upgraded ketchup," which is made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

The backstory:

Peña did not specifically state the impetus for the change, but it does come after FDA commissioner Marty Makary said at an April 22 news conference that the agency would take steps to eliminate the synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, largely by relying on voluntary efforts from the food industry.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who attended the gathering, said he had heard from food manufacturers, but had no formal agreements with them.

The officials said the FDA would establish a standard and timeline for industry to switch to natural alternatives, revoke authorization for dyes not in production within coming weeks and take action to remove remaining dyes on the market.

Health advocates have long called for the removal of artificial dyes from foods, citing mixed studies indicating they can cause neurobehavioral problems, including hyperactivity and attention issues, in some children. The FDA has maintained that the approved dyes are safe and that "the totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives."

The FDA currently allows 36 food color additives, including eight synthetic dyes. In January, the agency announced that the dye known as Red 3 — used in candies, cakes and some medications — would be banned in food by 2027 because it caused cancer in laboratory rats.

What we don't know:

In-N-Out did not immediately answer questions on whether any of its other products would still have artifical coloring.

In February, the company, which had been based in Irvine, Calif., for 30 years, announced it was moving its headquarters to Tennessee.