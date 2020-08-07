In the age of coronavirus, what do your back-to-school pictures look like?

article

Back-to-school pictures are a rite of passage for most families. Parents fuss with their children's hair and admire their new shoes while capturing iconic images as their kids head out the door to resume learning after a long summer break.

But this fall, going back to school is unprecedented.

Vallejo mom captures sweet back-to-school milestones

Most children across the country will not be physically entering a homeroom, learning in a science lab or eating in a cafeteria as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted school administrators to close campuses in the hopes of curbing the spread of the deadly and highly contagious disease.

Instead, students will be logging in online for geometry and English lessons on Chromebooks, Zoom and Google classroom. And as families grapple with this new educational reality, their back-to-school photos will also likely reflect this new era.

Students in Oakland Unified School Districts will be among the first Bay Area kids to start the school year on Monday, Aug. 10.

Elaina Hargraves of Vallejo is actually feeling positive about it all and she plans to take a picture of her son, Lawrence Hargraves II, a senior at Jesse Bethel High School, in his pajamas in front of his laptop.

"I think this will actually get him ready for college," she said. "We've also got to spend a lot more time with him at home."

