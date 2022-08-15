Inmate at San Francisco jail in isolation with monkeypox

article

A person in custody at a San Francisco jail is in isolation after they tested positive for monkeypox.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office said the person tested positive for monkeypox before he arrived at a jail facility on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said there has not been any exposure within its jail population.

Officials said that the confirmed case is being held in isolation and any other suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox will follow the same protocol.

"This case was not acquired in the jail and there are currently no other known cases among the jail population," the sheriff's office said in a statement to KTVU.