Inmate at San Jose jail found dead in cell

A man was found dead in his cell at the main jail facility in San Jose on Sunday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 10:28 a.m., jail staff discovered an unresponsive 59-year-old man. Life-saving measures were taken until medical first responders could arrive, the Sheriff's Office said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:24 a.m.

The man was being housed alone in the jail. The Sheriff's Office does not believe that any foul play occurred, but his death is being investigated by the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office and the coroner.

The man was first booked into the jail on Jan. 6 for allegedly violating his parole. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.