Inmate dies in Santa Clara County Main Jail

An inmate died Saturday at the main jail facility in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies said at approximately 4:13 a.m. deputies found an unresponsive 27-year-old man in his assigned cell.

Deputies and medical staff immediately attempted life-saving measures on the inmate by administering CPR until medical personnel arrived.

At 4:27 a.m., San Jose Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived. They pronounced the man dead at 4:40 a.m.

The inmate was housed alone at the time of his death.

Sheriff's deputies said preliminary investigation showed no evidence of foul play leading to the death.

The man went to Santa Clara County Main Jail on Oct. 20 on suspicion of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and vandalism.

The Sheriff's office said it's following standard protocol for an in-custody death by conducting a joint investigation among its office, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The medical examiner-coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death. The inmate's name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.