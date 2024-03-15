Inmate found dead in Redwood City jail

article

An inmate at a San Mateo County jail has reportedly died by suicide, officials say.

The unidentified 46-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check Friday around 3:15 p.m. at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Despite life-saving measures by personnel, the man was declared dead at the scene. Officials say initial information suggests he died by suicide.

The man's identity is not being made known pending notification of next of kin.

"The well-being and safety of those in our custody is our highest priority. The Sheriff’s Office extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the decedent," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The death is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies.



