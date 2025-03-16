Inmate found dead in Maple Street jail: Sheriff's office

The Brief An inmate at the Maple Street Correctional Facility in Redwood City was found dead in his cell He was 25 years old A cause of death was not provided



An inmate at the Maple Street Correctional Facility in Redwood City was found dead in his cell Saturday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive at around 4:50 p.m. EMS personnel responded to the jail and declared the man dead at the facility.

He was 25 years old.

Officials did not share how the man died. They said officials from the county's district attorney's office, coroner's office, and sheriff's detectives are conducting their investigations into the man's death.

What they're saying:

The inmate was housed in the general population area of the jail, officials said, adding that they are in the process of identifying him and contacting his family.

"We understand the concerns and questions that may arise from any in-custody death. While the independent investigations are ongoing, we want to assure the community that once the investigations are complete, the Sheriff’s Office will make the findings public," the sheriff's office said.