Inmate who murdered PC World editor killed in California prison fight

The man convicted of murdering a PC World editor in the Bay Area was recently killed in a prison fight.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 40-year-old Darryl Hudson was serving a life sentence at Folsom State Prison when he died Friday, one day after getting in a fight with five other inmates.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hudson was convicted of murdering editor Rex Farrance during a home invasion robbery in Pittsburg 15 years ago.

Farrance, a senior technical editor at PC World magazine in San Francisco, was home with his wife on Jan. 9, 2007, when a group of masked men kicked in the front door, pistol-whipped his wife and shot Farrance in the chest before stealing the couple's gun safe, weed and a laptop computer.