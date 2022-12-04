Expand / Collapse search

Inmate who walked out of work camp Thursday is back in custody

By Tony Hicks
Solano County
Bay City News Foundation
Raul Mejia, 22, "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on December 1. He has been sentenced to more than 7 years for stalking and other charges. Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (KTVU FOX 2)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. - The Solano County Sheriff's Department said Saturday a man who walked away from an inmate work camp Thursday is back in custody.   

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday.   

Mejia was discovered missing about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to CDCR.   

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp

Mejia was taken CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County to serve seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. 