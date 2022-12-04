Inmate who walked out of work camp Thursday is back in custody

article

The Solano County Sheriff's Department said Saturday a man who walked away from an inmate work camp Thursday is back in custody.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday.

Mejia was discovered missing about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to CDCR.

Mejia was taken CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County to serve seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.