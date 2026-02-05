Inspiring teen with brain condition gets a special gift from the 49ers, his favorite team

article

The Brief Brydon Durst is a 49ers superfan. The Ohio teen recently received a care package from his favorite team. The 16-year-old was born with a congenital brain condition.



Ohio teen Brydon Durst is a San Francisco 49ers super fan. The 16-year-old is still on a high from a very meaningful gift he recently received from his favorite team and his all-time favorite player, George Kittle.

Last month, Brydon’s dad surprised his son as he unveiled a box full of team merch sent by the Niners.

Brian Durst, 39, shared video of the unveiling by his excited teen, who was, not surprisingly, in the middle of a 49ers Madden video game, wearing his #85 Kittle jersey, in his room decked out in Niner decor.

The care package loot included a T-shirt, a beanie, a tumbler, a water bottle, all with 49ers insignia, a 2025 yearbook signed by the team, and a football autographed by Kittle himself.

"To Brydan, Bang Bang," Durst read, asking his son, "What do we say to George?"

"Thank you, George!" the happy teen exclaimed.

Brydon lives with a congenital brain condition.

His dad shared with KTVU that his son was born without a corpus callosum. The large white matter structure is a bundle of nerve fibers that serve as a bridge to the left and right sides of the brain, allowing them to communicate with each other.

The rare condition, which is present at birth, is known as agenesis of the corpus callosum. It affects about 1 in 4,000 infants born in the U.S., according to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Symptoms range from learning difficulties to developmental delays and seizures.

Defying all expectations

For Brydon, his parents were told he might never walk or talk, his dad shared with KTVU.

"But he’s defied every expectation," Durst proudly shared.

That defiance has been intertwined with joy and positivity, as well as music, and, of course, a lot of love for the Niners.

Durst, who is a musician, has his own record label. He records songs with his son, and the two also perform live.

The dad has used his platform to share their music and inspirational messages in a special social media account called Brian Durst and Team Brydon.

"Together, as Team Brydon, we make motivational music," Durst explained.

The backstory:

The father-son collaboration began back in 2019 not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when Durst was out of work. His son heard his dad in his music studio and asked if he could join him.

"I was not working. I was out in my studio just making videos and going live, and he asked, can I sing with you? And we just never looked back," the dad said.

He added that their song "Overcame It All" tells of Brydon’s journey. The song is about the boy's story of resilience and strength and beating the odds.

A trip to see 49ers vs. Brown

In November, the Dursts, who live in a small Ohio village about 100 miles from Cleveland, packed their car and took a trip to Cleveland for a chance to see their team take on the Browns.

It was an exciting moment, not just because they got to see the Niners live, but because Durst had put out a message on social media about Brydon’s passion for the 49ers, with hopes that it would reach his favorite tight end and his team, and maybe even lead to a chance for a meet and greet while they were in town.

With excitement, they shared that the Niners had indeed seen the message. Though the meeting did not materialize, the team did later respond with the fan care package.

"When he sent Brydon that package, it was pure joy," Durst shared.

Why the Niners?

Durst has been a lifelong 49er faithful, "even while growing up in Ohio surrounded by Browns fans," he said. And it's been a parenting win to see he has passed down that love for this team.

"I raised him right!" the dad shared.

Not only has Brydon grown up loving the Niners, but his 21-year-old brother is also a big fan.

Durst said in a land of Browns fans, he has long been used to being a lone but fiercely loyal member of the "Niner Gang," and it goes back to his own childhood during his team's golden age.

"I grew up watching Montana and Steve Young and Rice. They were awesome," Durst said, admitting maybe it began with him being a contrarian in his household, but it stuck.

"My mama and my dad are rooting for the Browns, so I don't know if it was just something where I'm going to root against them," he shared, adding, "I remember my oldest brother told me when you pick a team, that's your team, and you stay with it. So that's just always been the rule. I chose the Niners, and I am loyal."

Why George Kittle?

Brydon's dad was also probably a big influence on the teen's love for Kittle.

KTVU asked why Kittle was so special to them.

"I mean, he's us. He is the people's champion," Durst said as he invited his son to chime in.

"Why is George Kittle our favorite player?" the dad asked.

"Because we love him!" Brydon proclaimed, prompting his dad to respond: "That's a pretty good answer."

Durst said Kittle embodied everything that he and his son celebrated and strived for: positivity, putting in the grind, and making the best out of any situation.

"I mean, come on. Yeah, as a human, he's amazing. As a football player, God, he's the top tight end in the league. How can you not like him? Every time he talks, you know, same thing, all he does is ooze positivity," Durst said. "I don't think I've ever seen him be negative. Even after a loss, he still takes it like a professional… How can you not like him?"

More 49ers gifts on the way?

Durst expressed deep gratitude for the attention the team has given his son. And he said that the Niners had also shared plans to give the teen fan even more gifts, including a possible video message from Kittle himself.

The dad also hinted they may receive a chance to see the Niners at Levi's Stadium.

A trip to California to see the hometown of their favorite team would be monumental for the Durst family.

"We've never even left Ohio," the dad said.

When not making music, running his studio, performing with his son, and DJing, Durst is hard at work at his 9 to 5 blue collar factory job building interiors of semi-trucks.

Meanwhile, Brydon is living a full life as a teen. He attends classes that cater to special needs, and choir is his favorite class.

"He’s turning 17 next month," his dad said, "thriving in school, and sharing his light."

Durst said it’s his son’s resilience and positive spirit that motivates him, not unlike the inspiration that is George Kittle.

"Kittle—he became our favorite not just for his play, but his heart," the dad shared.

And like their favorite player, with his son by side, Durst said he chooses that same path, to spread positivity and hopefully inspire others through their music and the joy his son exudes.

"That's the whole goal," he said. "The positivity, yeah, that's what I choose. I don't want to be that guy on social media posting negative. I have bad days. I just don't tell the world about it."

His motivation has been his son, the kid who defied the odds, inspires others, and brings light to those around him.

"Brydon’s journey," he said, "is at the heart of everything."

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's email correspondence with Brian Durst, an interview with him and his son, and the Brian Durst & Team Brydon Facebook page.



