Interactive California map shows which schools are open and which schools are not

For the first time during the pandemic, the California Department of Public Health has released interactive maps showing which school districts and types are currently open for in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid version.

The maps are broken down into public schools, charter schools and private schools.

The maps reveal that most of California's private schools are operating in-person for younger children, while the majority of the state’s public and charter schools remain in distance learning.

The map shows that most of the public schools in the northern and eastern parts of the state, such as Modoc County and Eastern Sierra districts are open for younger students, while schools along the coast, including the Bay Area, are mostly conducting distance learning. The southern part of the state, including schools in Los Angeles and San Diego, are also mostly closed.

There are some exceptions in the Bay Area. Most elementary and some middle public schools in Marin County are conducting in-person learning. The elementary schools in the La Honda-Pescadero school district in San Mateo is also conducting in-person learning.

The map does not correlate the incomes of families living in these areas or show easily what the COVID rates are for each county.

Under the state’s four-tier reopening framework, schools may to reopen with county approval if they are in the red tier, the second-most restrictive, for five consecutive days. Schools that have reopened are not required to close if their county moves back to the strictest purple tier.

