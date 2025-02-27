Expand / Collapse search

Interim D.A., who served after Pam Price's ouster, resigns

Published  February 27, 2025
Alameda County
Who is Royl Roberts? Timeline for selecting interim Alameda County DA

Following the recall of progressive Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, her next-in-line, Royl Roberts, was handed the torch to keep the office running.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Royl Roberts, who served as interim Alameda County District Attorney following D.A. Pamela Price's ouster last fall, is resigning as the chief assistant district attorney. 

What we know:

According to District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson, Roberts' resignation is effective on Friday. 

Her office released the following statement on Thursday. 

"Mr. Royl Roberts has resigned his position as Chief Assistant District Attorney effective 2/28/2025. I want to thank Mr. Roberts for his service to our office and wish him well in his future endeavors," the statement read. 

In a December 2024 interview with KTVU, Roberts said he had no intention of running for the position in 2026. He said he saw himself as someone who bridges the gap, referring to the time between Price's recall by voters in November and the next D.A.

Price had run on a progressive platform and implemented those policies during her tenure, but the backlash against her in several high-profile cases and turmoil within her office had become insurmountable.  

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appointed Judge Ursuala Jones Dickson as the new Alameda County D.A. last month. She was picked among seven candidates. Jones Disckson said she would serve in this role until an election is held in 2026. 

