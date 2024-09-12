Employees at the Alameda County District Attorney's Office accuse District Attorney Pamela Price of making criminal threats and intimidating them for their participation in the recall campaign against her.

Lawyer Daniel Horowitz, who is representing the employees, wrote a letter to the county's top prosecutor with a list of demands to halt the alleged threats and intimidation tactics.

"District Attorney Price has used the authority of her office threaten hundreds of employees of the Alameda County District Attorney’s office with arrest should they engage in political activity relating to the Citizen’s Recall election this November," Horowitz wrote in the letter addressed to Price, County Counsel Donna Ziegler, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts.

According to Horowitz, Price has displayed "mob boss tactics," including hiring private armed guards for her office and courthouse— unprecedented in the county’s history as Alameda County Sheriff's deputies typically provide security.

"These unverified personal armed guards created an atmosphere of fear in the office, said Horowitz. He added that "Guns in the courthouse in the hands of unvetted men threatened judges, prosecutors and the public."

Horowitz said that the sheriff's office barred these private guards from the courthouse. However, Price relocated to 7677 Oakport Street, where the guards are still present.

There are also allegations that Price has retaliated against prosecutors who did not support her election and warned employees of possible arrest for engaging in the recall campaign against her.

In Horowitz's letter, he included a list of employee demands to rectify the situation, including Price discontinuing her use of private armed security on the job, stopping threats of "job actions" for those taking part in the recall effort, and providing written assurance that employees can solicit funds for the recall.

In response to these allegations, the only statement provided by Price's office was "no comment."