Protest planned in Oakland over DA's handling of Jasper Wu case

A rally is planned Monday to protest how Alameda County District Attorney is handling the Jasper Wu case.

Two-year-old Jasper died in November 2021 when a stray bullet struck him on Interstate 880 in Oakland. Many are worried that the three men arrested in the case won't face jail time.

DA Pamela Price has been reluctant to reveal the charges her office plans to file in the case, leaving family and friends concerned there won't be justice for their little boy.

KTVU has learned that the widow of slain security guard Kevin Nishita will be going to the rally.

"I don't know if the DA office is being truthful with me regarding Kevin's case, so I am going to show my face," said Virginia Nishita. "I am hoping to support them and if I need to speak publicly, I will."

The protest is set for 12 p.m. outside the Alameda County Courthouse by Lake Merritt.

This comes as another young child was fatally shot by a stray bullet on the same freeway over the weekend.

Eliyanah, 5, died Saturday evening while she was riding in the car with her parents on the way out to a family birthday dinner, according to CHP.

