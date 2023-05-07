International sailing event taking place today on the SF Bay

Sailing teams from around the world are finishing up a series of races Sunday afternoon on the San Francisco Bay. KTVU’s James Torrez spoke with Laura Muma, a representative from the racing organization SailGP, about the race and what’s in store for racing’s future.

"[The Bay Area] is such an iconic sailing destination that challenges the sailors," Muma said. "The wind is always fantastic, it is such a technical, really cool place to sail."

This is the third season SailGP has hosted races here in the Bay Area.

Although most people don’t know the ins and outs of sailing, just watching the events are thrilling. Sailors rip across the water at nearly 60 mph and have to make multiple hairpin turns as they navigate the course and the other sailors.

Nine teams are racing on Sunday and the teams consist of six members with at least one being a woman.

"SailGP is really dedicated to creating new opportunities and more opportunities for top female athletes in the sport to be racing at the highest level," Muma said. "So, every team has at least one female onboard and multiple on the team. These females are amazing athletes and sailors, so let’s give them opportunities to be racing at the highest level."

Sunday’s races begin in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. Season four of SailGP’s racing events start next month.