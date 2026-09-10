I-580 SWAT standoff in San Leandro ends with 2 arrests
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A SWAT standoff on an East Bay freeway Thursday ended with two arrests.
The incident began around 11:25 a.m. when Alameda County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a blue Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and continued driving.
Deputies did not pursue the vehicle because of safety concerns. However, the Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone that kept track of the Mustang.
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Mustang crashes into another vehicle
What we know:
The Mustang was later seen driving the wrong way on westbound Interstate 580 in San Leandro. It collided with another vehicle but continued fleeing, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Hayward office were in the area and attempted to stop the Mustang, which had two occupants inside. The driver continued until the vehicle became disabled and stopped.
Two arrests
Local perspective:
The occupants refused commands to exit the vehicle. SWAT teams responded, boxed in the Mustang, and eventually got the passenger to come out.
Officers then deployed a chemical irritant to force the driver out of the vehicle. He was arrested.
Both occupants were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Source: Information for this report comes from an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office news release and on-scene reporting by KTVU’s Henry Lee, who interviewed a sheriff's public information officer. Aerial footage from above the scene was also used.