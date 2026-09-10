I-580 SWAT standoff in San Leandro ends with 2 arrests

The Brief A blue Ford Mustang driver allegedly fled from Alameda County sheriff’s deputies after a traffic violation Thursday morning. The Mustang was later seen driving the wrong way on westbound Interstate 580 and crashed into another vehicle. SWAT officers responded after the vehicle became disabled and arrested the driver and passenger.



A SWAT standoff on an East Bay freeway Thursday ended with two arrests.

The incident began around 11:25 a.m. when Alameda County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a blue Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and continued driving.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle because of safety concerns. However, the Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone that kept track of the Mustang.

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Mustang crashes into another vehicle

What we know:

The Mustang was later seen driving the wrong way on westbound Interstate 580 in San Leandro. It collided with another vehicle but continued fleeing, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Hayward office were in the area and attempted to stop the Mustang, which had two occupants inside. The driver continued until the vehicle became disabled and stopped.

Two arrests

Local perspective:

The occupants refused commands to exit the vehicle. SWAT teams responded, boxed in the Mustang, and eventually got the passenger to come out.

Officers then deployed a chemical irritant to force the driver out of the vehicle. He was arrested.

Both occupants were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.